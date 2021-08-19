Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 25,739 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

