Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,577 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

ROP opened at $478.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

