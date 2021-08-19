Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 55,265 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.