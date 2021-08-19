Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,679 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,849 shares of company stock worth $21,789,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

CDNS stock opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $153.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

