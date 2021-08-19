Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $291.81 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.