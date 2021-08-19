Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $242.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

