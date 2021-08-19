Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of LKQ by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

