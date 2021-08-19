Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.61 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

MSCI stock opened at $610.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.19. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

