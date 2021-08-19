Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.40 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.15. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

