Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,880 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

NYSE:DUK opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.17. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.