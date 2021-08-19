Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

CM opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

