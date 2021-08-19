Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 31,364 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of CGI worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 620,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

