Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

