Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.