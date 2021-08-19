Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of The J. M. Smucker worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of SJM opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.