Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 33,756 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.