ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $194,835.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $194,835.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00150651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.80 or 1.00265303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.97 or 0.00919192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.94 or 0.06771890 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

