-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 229,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Frank’s International by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 8,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,291. The firm has a market cap of $612.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

