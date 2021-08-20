$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,078. The company has a market capitalization of $696.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

