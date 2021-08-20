-$0.22 EPS Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,844 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,780. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

