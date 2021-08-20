$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $13,342,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $7,952,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 135,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,893. The company has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

