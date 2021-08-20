-$0.46 EPS Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,876 shares of company stock valued at $833,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 1,536,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.