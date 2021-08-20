-$0.46 EPS Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,876 shares of company stock valued at $833,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 1,536,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

