0xcert Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $865,787.09 and approximately $86,252.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00870044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109919 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

