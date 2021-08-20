$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $970.43 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $806.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

