$1.11 EPS Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.62. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 105.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

