$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,193 shares of company stock worth $6,717,414. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $330.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.84. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $259.62 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

