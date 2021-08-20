$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $204.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $210.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,146,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

