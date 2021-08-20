$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

SWKS stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,290. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

