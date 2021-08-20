$1.36 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.41. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.