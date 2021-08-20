$1.86 EPS Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,720 shares of company stock worth $33,313,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $682.14. The company had a trading volume of 378,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $658.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

