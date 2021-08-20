$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

In other news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 77.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $314.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $320.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.20. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

