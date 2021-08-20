$104.98 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report $104.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $65.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $441.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after acquiring an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,938,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.44.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

