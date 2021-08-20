$105.83 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce sales of $105.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.70 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $416.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $461.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.76.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

