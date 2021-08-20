10,507 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.40. 47,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,285. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

