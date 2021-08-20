10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $125,410.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $57,093.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,122 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

