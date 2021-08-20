111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 27th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $396.04 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ YI opened at $5.29 on Friday. 111 has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $437.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

