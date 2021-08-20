11,508 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Plexus by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $85.94 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

