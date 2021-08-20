$12.52 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post sales of $12.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $12.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.75 million, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%.

Several analysts have commented on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Exagen by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exagen by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Exagen stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 15.07.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.