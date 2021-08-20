$121.96 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report sales of $121.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.29 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $520.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $520.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $582.00 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY opened at $41.12 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.75.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.