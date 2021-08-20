$121.96 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report sales of $121.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.29 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $520.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $520.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $582.00 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY opened at $41.12 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.75.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.