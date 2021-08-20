1,230,724 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.36% of The Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of HNST opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.88.
The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
