1,230,724 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.36% of The Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HNST opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

