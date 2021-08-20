$132.07 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post $132.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $128.20 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $531.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $546.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $518.60 million, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $530.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Merchants by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Merchants by 106,946.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in First Merchants by 156.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 167.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

