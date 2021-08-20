13,748 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $10,381,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $98,769,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 88,092 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $85.84 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

