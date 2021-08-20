179,309 Shares in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Chimerix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chimerix by 207.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $44,179,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

