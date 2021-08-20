$186.30 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $186.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.80 million and the lowest is $182.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $205.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $782.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $799.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $906.73 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $919.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

