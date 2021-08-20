$186.30 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce sales of $186.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.80 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $799.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $906.73 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $919.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.73. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 59,893 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

