$188.81 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce sales of $188.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.55 million and the highest is $205.10 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $77.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $2,014,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTN stock opened at $285.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.03. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $208.46 and a one year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.