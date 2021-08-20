1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $13.03 million and $26,018.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00188416 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.