1MillionNFTs 24 Hour Volume Reaches $136,511.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 10% against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $175,302.65 and $136,511.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00137961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00149653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.91 or 0.99797176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.09 or 0.00924874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.96 or 0.00713436 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

