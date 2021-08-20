1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of 1st Source worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in 1st Source by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 1st Source by 278.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

