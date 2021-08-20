1World Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $9,157.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00846883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00048540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.